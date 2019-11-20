|
|
Reginald Andre Hurst
Vineland - Reginald Andre Hurst, 62, of Vineland passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Born in Manhattan, NY to the late Carolyn Hurst Floyd the late Wesley E. Wallace, he was the husband of Marion V. Moore Hurst. Reginald had been a resident of Vineland since 2006 and prior to that he had lived in Millville.
Before his retirement, he had been employed at the Vineland Developmental Center and had been previously employed by as a security officer with JOWA Security in Bridgeton. He was a member of Union Baptist Temple in Bridgeton where he had served as an Usher and sang with the Men's Chorus. Reginald was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and basketball fan.
He is survived by; his wife, Marion Hurst of Vineland; a son, Matthew Haggins of Newfield; a daughter, Adrionna L. Broughton of Port Norris; a step-son, Larry J. Bell, Jr. of Vineland; three brothers, Wesley E. Wallace, Jr. of Willingboro, Eric J. Wallace of Willingboro and Wayne Floyd, Jr and his wife, Jeanette of Bridgeton; four sisters, Susan M. Ash of Willingboro, Linda Bagley of Bordentown Twp., Dorothy A. Floyd of Bridgeton and Bonita Floyd of Millville; his sister-in-law, Denise Still of Millville; his mother-in-law, Vernell G. Salmon of Southport, NC and three grandchildren, Jeremiah Bell, Lah'von Bell and Le'Aris Durham.
Funeral services will be held at Union Baptist Temple, 30 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Bridgeton on Saturday, November 23rd at 1 PM. Interment will take place at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Twp. Friends will be received at the church from 11 AM to 1 PM prior to the services. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019