Regino (Roy) Feliciano
Vineland - REGINO (ROY) FELICIANO 73, of Vineland died Saturday April 25, 2020 at Inspira Hospital in Vineland, NJ. Born in Mayaguez P.R. He was the son of Miguel Feliciano Soto and his mother Socorro Ramos Rivera. He lived in Vineland for the past 45 years.
Regino Feliciano was Husband, Father, GrandFather, Pastor, he worked at The Daily Journal for 28 years as a Pressman Operator He was Pastor alongside his wife Leonida Feliciano and a Beautiful church Peace and Joy in Bridgeton NJ for the past 18 years. He was a great Husband, Father, Grandfather with his smile and actions he would show love to everyone. He loved to sing for the Lord, and in working as a volunteer in the Prison Ministry for over 28 years. He leaves a beautiful legacy behind to all those that know him.
Surviving are his wife Lucy Feliciano for 45 years, son Roy Lee Feliciano and his Wife Lissette and granddaughters Jasmine & Rubiana.
Due to the current executive order services will be held privately for the family with burial in Siloam Cemetery in Vineland NJ.
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements to email condolences and or tributes please visit www.dlfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020