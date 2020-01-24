|
|
Reinhold Nutz
Upper Deerfield Twp. - Reinhold Nutz, 86, of Upper Deerfield Township passed away at Eagleview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Pittsgrove Township on Wednesday afternoon January 22, 2020 following a two year illness. He had been a patient at Eagleview for the past month.
The husband of Selma (nee Kuehn) Nutz, they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in April.
He was born in Kura Sika, Bessarabia, Rumania on November 3, 1933. His parents, Heinrich and Christine Rithlinger Nutz, predeceased him.
Mr. Nutz immigrated to the United States in 1951 and settled in Seabrook. They lived in Hoover Annex until moving to their current Upper Deerfield address in 1955.
Shortly after his arrival in the US, he began working at Seabrook Farms and continued at Seabrook Brothers and Sons as the supervisor of maintenance until retiring in 2001.
He enjoyed taking care of his yard and home.
Mr. Nutz was a longtime member of the German congregation of the Northville Lutheran Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Reinhold Nutz Jr. and his wife Joyce of Deerfield Twp., two grandchildren, Eric Nutz and his wife Amanda of Mt. Laurel and Michelle Rugenus and her husband Mark of Stow Creek, two nephews, Gunther and Erhard and four nieces, Meike, Lori, Stacy and Wendy. He was predeceased by his brother, Emanuel Nutz in 2018 and his sister, Melitte Kanche, who died in Germany.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Northville Lutheran Church, Old Burlington Road, Upper Deerfield Township onTuesday afternoon, January 28th at two o'clock.
Pastor Thomas Vaga will officiate.
The burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Friends will be received at the church on Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 until 2.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020