Services
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 455-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Reinhold Nutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reinhold Nutz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reinhold Nutz Obituary
Reinhold Nutz

Upper Deerfield Twp. - Reinhold Nutz, 86, of Upper Deerfield Township passed away at Eagleview Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Pittsgrove Township on Wednesday afternoon January 22, 2020 following a two year illness. He had been a patient at Eagleview for the past month.

The husband of Selma (nee Kuehn) Nutz, they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in April.

He was born in Kura Sika, Bessarabia, Rumania on November 3, 1933. His parents, Heinrich and Christine Rithlinger Nutz, predeceased him.

Mr. Nutz immigrated to the United States in 1951 and settled in Seabrook. They lived in Hoover Annex until moving to their current Upper Deerfield address in 1955.

Shortly after his arrival in the US, he began working at Seabrook Farms and continued at Seabrook Brothers and Sons as the supervisor of maintenance until retiring in 2001.

He enjoyed taking care of his yard and home.

Mr. Nutz was a longtime member of the German congregation of the Northville Lutheran Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Reinhold Nutz Jr. and his wife Joyce of Deerfield Twp., two grandchildren, Eric Nutz and his wife Amanda of Mt. Laurel and Michelle Rugenus and her husband Mark of Stow Creek, two nephews, Gunther and Erhard and four nieces, Meike, Lori, Stacy and Wendy. He was predeceased by his brother, Emanuel Nutz in 2018 and his sister, Melitte Kanche, who died in Germany.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Northville Lutheran Church, Old Burlington Road, Upper Deerfield Township onTuesday afternoon, January 28th at two o'clock.

Pastor Thomas Vaga will officiate.

The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Friends will be received at the church on Tuesday afternoon from 1:30 until 2.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reinhold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freitag Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -