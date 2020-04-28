|
|
Rena J. Haars (Weldon),
Rena J. Haars (Weldon), age 81, went home to be with the Lord on April 20, 2020, at lnspira Medical Center in Vineland, NJ due to natural causes.
Rena grew up as a child in Newport, NJ. She also resided through the years in Millville and Elmer, NJ until she finally settled in Vineland, NJ for the last 35 years. She worked in Healthcare for most of her life. She was employed by Elmer Hospital and Bishop McCarthy Nursing Center during her lifetime. She loved taking care of people.
Rena loved to decorate her home on every Holiday inside and out. She also loved to go to thrift stores, going on treasure hunts, doing gardening, crafting, and collecting antiques & precious moments. She loved doing her devotions every morning because she loved her bible and the word of God. She especially loved spending time with her family including her cat named "Garfield". She was a good friend and neighbor and will be sadly missed by many.
Rena is pre-deceased by her husband, Gilbert Haars, her daughter, Cindy (Moore) Freeman, her daughter, Donna (Harris) Colon, her son, Wayne Harris, her son, Karl Harris, and her grandson, Brandon Harris.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Andrea Moore, George Moore, Brittany Freeman, Steven Harris (Kristal), Wayne Harris, Jr., and Faustino Colon. Plus 6 great-grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Due to circumstances and Rena's wishes, there will be no services and burial will be private.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020