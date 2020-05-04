Services
Richland - Rena M. Miller (nee Flint), 92, of Richland, NJ passed away on Sunday morning May 3, 2020 at home. Mrs. Miller was born in Vineland and was a lifelong area resident. She was the daughter of the late Helen (O'Neill) & Raymond Flint. She was pre deceased by her husband Edward Miller, son Edward "Kenneth" Miller, U.S.M.C. who died in Vietnam in 1968, daughter Susan D. Cottrell & son in-law Frank Pantalione as well as 2 brothers & 3 sisters.

Rena along with her late husband co-owned & operated Miller Greenhouses from 1945-1971. Rena was a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother who enjoyed caring for her family. Rena also enjoyed reading, crocheting, singing old time songs to her family, listening to music, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her 3 children; Chris (Karen) Miller, Sally Pantalione, Rene (Fran) Rich, 8 Grandchildren; Frank (Michelle), Darin (Christine), Dale Pantalione, Marina Barsuglia, Jessica (Nate Tabler) Miller, Christopher Miller, Ashley Maysonet (Raphael) Cruz, Kenneth (Ava) Cruz, 14 Great Grandchildren as well as several nieces & nephews

Private family funeral services were conducted by the Pancoast Funeral Home with burial in the Friendship Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020
