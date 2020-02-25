|
Renate (Hein) Leimeister
Renate (Hein) Leimeister, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born on May 11, 1940 in Unterdurbach Germany to parents, Joseph and Maria Hein.
She is survived by her brother, Wolfgang and sister in law, Eva Hein with their two children, Christian and Andrea; her four children and their spouses, Frank and Francine Leimeister, Liz and Bud Hart, Peter and Dawn Leimeister and Eric and Collette Leimeister; 8 grandchildren, Marissa Leimeister, Matt Hart, Brian and Jessica Hart, Frankie Leimeister, Kyle Leimeister, Tyler Leimeister, Alexa Leimeister, and Brooke Leimeister.
Renate is predeceased by her loving husband, Franz Leimeister and grandson, Kevin Leimeister.
Our mother loved people. She had a contagious smile and a hello for everyone she met. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and baking for her family. Her German specialty foods will be missed by many!
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9am to 11am at DeMarco Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 11:30am at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church, 1655 Magnolia Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to in Renate's memory can be made to . Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020