Rex Kauffman, Jr.
Vineland - Rex Kauffman, Jr., age 97 of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, September 10, 2020 at the NJ Veterans Memorial Home of Vineland.
Born and raised in Millville to the late Rex and Thelma (Charlesworth) Kauffman, Rex graduated from Millville High School.
Rex enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1943 and served our country during the European Theater of World War II, which included ground combat in the invasion of Normandy / D-Day. Surviving all of the horrific battles of World War II, Rex re-enlisted and joined the U.S. Air Force and served in Japan during the Japan Occupation until 1950.
After Rex's distinguished military service, he settled in Millville once again and went to work in the quality control dept. at Armstrong Cork / Kerr Glass for over 31 years. He then worked several years as a crossing guard for the Millville Public Schools, and went on to work for Minotola National Bank as a courier for many years, and retired.
Rex shared over 62 years of marriage with his loving wife, Pauline (Pelosi) Kauffman until she passed away in 2016. They were longtime members of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore the Farmer Church in Vineland.
An avid horse racing fan, Rex loved going to the Atlantic City Race Course and later enjoyed going to Favorites in Vineland for many years. Traveling and working out in the yard were a few of Rex's other favorite pastimes. Rex always looked forward to countless special occasions with the family. He especially enjoyed attending Millville High School football and basketball games and also Rowan Basketball with Pauline. Rex always enjoyed a good practical joke and cherished his Coca-Cola, Reese's Cups, and York Peppermint Patties.
Rex's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home of Vineland where Rex received excellent care from the staff, especially from the Honors Circle.
Rex will be sadly missed by his brother-in-law Gerald Foster of Reading, PA; eight nieces and nephews, Gregory Curliss, Anthony Canglin, Jacqueline Pierson, Tina Fuhrman, Jerrilyn Fagan, Gerald Foster, Pam Novy, Jay Langley, and their families; and nine great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sandra Kauffman; one brother Lee Kauffman; and two nieces, Paula Curliss and Lesley Lapichuska.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore the Farmer Church, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. Please remember to practice social distancing while in the church and at the cemetery. Also, masks are required to be worn in the church at all times.
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of Vineland, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361 or to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home of Vineland Activities Fund, 524 NW Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Rex Kauffman, Jr. may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com
.