|
|
Reyes Nereida Torres
Vineland - Reyes Nereida Torres, formerly of Vineland passed away in her sleep on March 6, 2019 and Zaida Josefina Torres of Vineland and Cleveland Ohio passed away on March 26, 2019. Both sisters were born in Cayey, Puerto Rico to the late Norasco and Josefina Torres of Vineland, NJ. Reyes as she was lovingly referred to by everyone was a Master Teacher by profession and a graduate of Rutgers University. She loved traveling and traveled the world. Our beloved Zaida was an Attorney at Law by profession and was also a graduate of Rutgers University. She was a public defender and worked for the rights of all people. Both Reyes and Zaida will be greatly missed by their brothers and sisters, Jose N. Torres of Vineland, NJ, Lani Y. Torres MacDonald of St. Petersburg, FL., Carmen Torres Ragsdale of Vineland, NJ., Aldo Torres of Lemon Grove, CA., and Migdalia Torres Thompson of Orlando, FL. and Cleveland, OH. They are also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Both will remain forever in our hearts. A funeral home visitation will be held on June 11, 2019 from 12pm to 1pm followed by a memorial at 1pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 followed by an inurnment at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ
ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Reyes and Zaida may be made to: The s Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or , 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 6, 2019