Services
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1837 NE Blvd
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
1837 NE Blvd
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda Johnson


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rhonda Johnson Obituary
Rhonda Johnson

Vineland - Rhonda Johnson age 51 of Vineland departed this life on March 22, 2019 in Lincoln Specialty Care, Vineland. She was born in Vineland to Gerald and Marva (Thomas) Steward. She was a life time resident of the area.

She was formerly employed as a Computer Operator for Newcomb Hospital.

She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Vineland.

She is survived by her husband, Lyndon B. Johnson, Sr; son, Lyndon B. Johnson, Jr.; daughter, Candice P. Johnson; grandson, Josiah; mother, Marva (Thomas) Steward; brother, Shawn Steward; sister, Venus Carter; and a host of family and friends.

Service will be 11am Monday, April 1st at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1837 NE Blvd, Vineland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Gouldtown Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.