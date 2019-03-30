|
|
Rhonda Johnson
Vineland - Rhonda Johnson age 51 of Vineland departed this life on March 22, 2019 in Lincoln Specialty Care, Vineland. She was born in Vineland to Gerald and Marva (Thomas) Steward. She was a life time resident of the area.
She was formerly employed as a Computer Operator for Newcomb Hospital.
She was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church, Vineland.
She is survived by her husband, Lyndon B. Johnson, Sr; son, Lyndon B. Johnson, Jr.; daughter, Candice P. Johnson; grandson, Josiah; mother, Marva (Thomas) Steward; brother, Shawn Steward; sister, Venus Carter; and a host of family and friends.
Service will be 11am Monday, April 1st at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1837 NE Blvd, Vineland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Gouldtown Memorial Park.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 30, 2019