Richard A. Smithson



Ashland, TN - Richard "Soap" A. Smithson, 84, of Ashland, TN, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Nashville, TN.



The husband of Peggy Lee Popplewell Smithson, he was born in Upper Deerfield Township on December 30, 1935 and was the son of the late Howard and Mildred Dalton Smithson.



After high school, he pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies Baseball organization for seven years. Rich was later inducted into the Greater Vineland Baseball League Hall of Fame for his achievements in baseball.



During his forty-year career in the glass industry, he managed factories and production facilities for the Owens-Illinois Glass Company, Anchor Hocking Glass Company and Strategic Materials.



Rich's family remembers him as a proud, hard-working man whose greatest joy was spending time with his family. He enjoyed hunting, spending time outdoors, on the water and collecting antique clocks. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



In addition to his wife of 28 years, he is survived by a son, R. Douglas Smithson (Beth) and children Taylor and Jack; his late daughter Kimberly's sons, Brendan and Nicholas; step-daughters Jennifer Garcia (Manuel) and her son Landon and Carrie Garcia and her children Erick, Gabrielle, and Alex; brother Fred Smithson; and five great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly O'Shaughnessey; the mother of his children; Joyce Haldeman and his brothers, Bob and Howard Smithson.



A private graveside service for family will be held with Rev. David Strope of the West Park United Methodist Church officiating.



The interment will follow in the family lot at Fernwood Memorial Park in Hopewell Township.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to the charity of your choosing in Rich's memory.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store