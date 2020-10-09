Richard Adam Fanucci, Jr.
Richard Adam Fanucci, Jr. passed away on September 8, 2020 on the Feast Day of Our Lady of the Rosary and will be buried on the Feast Day of Our Lady of Fatima's Miracle of the Sun.
Richard was loved and will be missed by his family and friends. Richard was self-employed as a builder and Real Estate Broker and currently was in partnership with his brother Anthony Fanucci in a restoration project of the Sacred Heart Rectory. He obtained an Associate Degree and Insurance Licenses.
In his younger days, he served as an Altar Boy for St. Mary's. Richard was an All Star Athlete and was best known as the "Home Run King". He played baseball for Marandino Construction and for St. Augustine Prep. Richard's true love was the sea. He started young and was the winner of the Life Guard Challenge swim in Sea Isle City, NJ. His fondest memories included fishing on the "Gold Rush", (Owner Daniel Avena) with his buddies and being the Angler who won the Canyon Club Blue Marlin Tournament. This tournament was one of few tournaments they won together. He also spent a great deal of time hunting deer, turkey, duck and rabbit. He found a great deal of peace in nature and truly appreciated the beauty of God's natural creations. He lived a life enjoying every moment. He was a talented tile setter, artist and exceptional with wood design. He was creative and enjoyed a challenge and working with his hands.
Richard is survived by his mother, Jean F. Fanucci; brother, Anthony R. Fanucci, sister-in-law, Stacey Fanucci; sister, Rachele M. D'Ippolito and brother-in-law, Michael D'Ippolito; daughters, Gabrielle, Francesca and Isabella; nephew and Godson, Vincenzo Fanucci; nieces, Giavanna Rose Fanucci and Adrianna Capri Fanucci, and companion Dania Gullo .
Family and friends will be received at St. Padre Pio Parish, Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland, NJ on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:45 with a Mass at 11:00 am. Richard will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery, Union Road, Vineland, NJ. Flowers are welcome and donations can be made payable to the St. Padre Pio Parish Rosary Garden, Mary Project. MASKS REQUIRED. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.