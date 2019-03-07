|
|
Richard F. Hendrickson
Vineland - Richard F. Hendrickson, age 85 of Vineland, and formerly of Millville passed away Monday morning, March 4, 2019 at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA after a brief illness.
Born in Millville to the late Furman and Elizabeth (Richards) Hendrickson, he graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1951 and moved to Vineland in 1952. In 1972 he moved back to Millville. In 1974 he moved to Cumberland, before relocating back to Vineland.
For 55 years, Richard worked in the masonry business. In 2006 he retired from J.F. Gillespie and Son in Vineland after working there for 11 years. He was part owner of the Rocking R Ranch in Vineland. During his retirement, Richard worked as a crossing guard for the City of Vineland.
Richard enjoyed spending time with his family and horses, and was an avid sports fan. He was a member of the 1950-1951 undefeated basketball team, and he also played football.
Richard is survived by his wife Alicia M. (Ritter); one daughter Nellie (Hendrickson) Costanzo and husband Joe of Vineland; his stepson Salvatore Rosa Jr. and wife Anna of Millville; twin sister Eleanor (Hendrickson) Andrews of Vineland; niece Sandy Rathgeb of NC; four grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. He was predeceased by one sister Gladys Gentry.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Richard Hendrickson may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 7, 2019