Richard Francis St. Aubyn
Richard Francis St. Aubyn

Richard Francis St. Aubyn, 87, passed away at his home in East Point on July 14, 2020. He had been in poor health for the last two years.

Richard was born in Beesleys Point, moved to Newfield where he attended elementary school. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1951 where he was an outstanding football and baseball athlete. Richard had a football scholarship to Muhlenberg College where he played for two years. He was then drafted into the US Army and achieved the rank of corporal. In 1953 while serving in the army, he met and married Rita Defeo of Malaga. Richard worked as a mason apprentice until 1960 when he started his own masonry company. Then, in the late 60s he established his general contracting company in Malaga where they resided.

Richard served for many years on the Franklin Township board of education. He had many hobbies and interest. He loved to fish in the Delaware Bay in his 32 foot boat what he built. Richard then bought land on the bay at East Point where he built his vacation home and enjoyed many years there with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Richard Jr. who was his caregiver, Ron, Richard's twin brother who lives in Shreveport LA and Steven of Stow Creek; grandchildren, Stephen Jr., Michael and Ashley St. Aubyn Graves (Christian).

Richard is predeceased by his parents, William and Josephine (Pogarelic) St. Aubyn, his wife Rita (Defeo) St. Aubyn, his son Wayne, brother Robert, sisters June Curcio and Dolores La Farina and nephew Louis Defeo Jr.

Funeral services were private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
