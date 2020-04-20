|
|
Richard "Dick" Freese
Richard "Dick" Freese, 89, formerly of Vineland, NJ, passed away peacefully in his sleep with his family by his side on April 20, 2020 in Bluffton (Sun City) , SC.
Dick was born on January 2, 1931 in Wilkes-Barre, PA. After graduating from Pottsville High School (PA) in 1949, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he graduated as a drummer from the United States Naval School of Music (Washington, DC) in 1952. Dick was assigned to the Admirals Fleet Band aboard the ships USS Des Moines and USS Albany and was discharged in 1955.
In 1955 in Erie, PA, he married Charlene Gloth, a nursing graduate of Philadelphia General Hospital. Dick went on to became a very successful salesman, first with Fuller Brush and later establishing his own Specialty Advertising business, RW Freese Advertising in Vineland, NJ.
Dick retired to Sun City in South Carolina in 2001 where he enjoyed golfing, music, classic movies, reading, telling bad jokes and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Charlene "Charlie", son David married to John Kilmer of Bluffton, SC, son Jeff married to Danielle of Vineland, NJ, daughter Deborah married to Roy Johnson of Yakima, WA, daughter Cheryl married to Bruce Burton of Ball Ground, GA and his 4 grandchildren, Ryan Johnson, Cody Freese, Taylor Burton and Morgan Burton.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, PO Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910 or c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in The Daily Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020