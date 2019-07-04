|
|
Richard H. Davidson
Hopewell Twp. - Richard H. "Rich" Davidson, 68, of Hopewell Township died unexpectedly Monday morning July 1, 2019.
The husband of Akemi (Nakai) Davidson, Rich and Akemi had been married for 30 years. He was born in Millville on October 20, 1950 and was the son of the late Frank I. and Janice Shull Davidson. Rich graduated from Millville High School with the Class of 1969. He was a doubles tennis player and a member of Millville High School's championship tennis team.
He was the longtime of owner of Five Star Rentals in Pennsville where he rented all types of equipment for the construction industry.
Rich loved playing golf and was a familiar sight at most local golf tournaments. He enjoyed going to the Atlantic City casinos and was a long-standing Dallas Cowboy fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four sons, Richard W. Davidson and his wife Danielle of Vineland, John Michael Davidson and his wife Sarah of Sewell, Donald T. Wulff and his wife Diana and Wesley S. Sanderlin and his wife Danielle, all of Hopewell Twp., eight grandchildren, Katelin Wulff, Reese and Aaron Sanderlin, Lana Mae, Aubrey, Taylor, and Emma Davidson and Alicia Gomez (Jonathan) and one great grandson Jonathan Cole Gomez. He is also survived by one brother, William Davidson and his wife Judy of Vermont and "another sibling," Katie, who he always called "Sis."
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St. in Bridgeton on Monday July 8th at 2 o'clock with Rev. David Strope of the West Park United Methodist Church officiating.
The burial will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
Friends will be received at the funeral home Monday afternoon from 12:30 until 2.
Memorial contributions are requested to St. Jude Children´s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 4, 2019