Richard "Dick" Hines
Richard "Dick" Hines

Vineland - Richard "Dick" Hines, 81, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Saturday morning November 7, 2020 at the Spring Oaks Assisted Living, Vineland, NJ. Dick was born & raised in South Vineland where he remained a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Elmer & Viola (Sheets) Hines. He was pre deceased by his brothers James M., Harry, Fred, & Elmer E. "Junior" Hines, Sisters Margaret Jaeger & Anna Frances "Franie" Panczysyn.

Before retiring, Dick was employed as a heavy equipment operator for the Cumberland County Road Dept. He had previously been employed at Pedroni Oil CO. where he worked as a truck driver for many years. In later years he enjoyed helping out at Flaim Farms. Dick was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting & fishing especially in West Virginia. He was a huge Peyton Manning fan from his days at Tennessee thru the Indianapolis Colts.

He is survived by his wife of 62 yrs; Betty Lou (Madkiff), Son & daughter in-law; Richard "Todd" & Karen Hines, Daughter & son in-law; Lisa & John Reimels, III, 5 grandchildren; Jennifer, David Hines& Amanda Henry, Justin & Rebecca Reimels

4 great grandchildren; Isaac Henry, Dennice Milton, Hunter & Chyann Henry, 2 sisters; Pat (Tom) Felmey & Edith Peacock as well as many nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends will be received on Sunday November 15th from 11:00-12:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd, Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 PM.. Burial will follow in the Head of the River Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. Social distancing and face coverings are required. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th Floor, NY, NY 10001. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 10, 2020
Todd and Lisa, Sorry to hear about your father's passing. Hope that you
are doing OK. You were both two of my best remembered students from a lot of years ago.
Steven Mockus
Teacher
