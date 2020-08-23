Richard LeGrande Horton
Vineland - Richard LeGrande Horton, age 91, of Vineland, passed away peacefully at home under the care of his loving family on August 21, 2020. Richard "Dick" was born in Vineland on December 19, 1928 and lived there for the past 75 years. He was the son of the late Claude G. and Gertrude A. Horton and was the husband of the late Emily Seelman Horton to whom he was married for 60 years until her death in 2009. He spent his early years in Forest City, PA, but graduated from Vineland High School in 1946.
Until 1972, Richard owned and operated a poultry farm which had been started by his grandfather Charles Augenstein. Richard was on the Board of Directors of the Farmers' Co-op in Norma, serving as its president for several years. He was co-owner of Central Auto Sales and owner-operator of Horton's Garage.
In addition to his wife and his parents, Richard is predeceased by his brother Claude G. Horton Jr, his sister Alma Lou Gillespie, and his infant son Richard Jr. He is survived by his 3 daughters: Ruth (Bruce) Williams, Nancy (Robert) Rawlins, and Diane (John) Carbonnetta; five grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Historic Friendship Church, Landisville, NJ., by making checks payable to Friendship Cemetery Association, Friends of Friendship, and mailing to Anthony Formento, 40 South Brewster Road, Vineland, NJ, 08361.
Funeral arrangements are being made by Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S Main Rd, Vineland, NJ 08360.To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
