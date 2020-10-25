1/1
Richard M. Milstead
Richard M. Milstead

Millville - Richard M. Milstead, 80, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Inspira Medical Center in Vineland on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Richard was born in Somers Point, NJ.

Richard graduated from Vineland High School(1958), Ohio Wesleyan(1962) and Dickenson Law School in 1965 and was then admitted into the Bar in the same year. He was a member of the Cumberland County Bar and had also served as Cumberland County's Prosecutor for a number of years. He had a 55 year private law practice starting with his father, John, then continuing as Milstead & Ridgeway, and ending his law career with his son Michael at Milstead & Associates.

Rich was an avid and skilled golfer, who enjoyed reading and hangin' out on the beach in Ocean City. He had tremendous personality along with a easy going smile and will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Rich is survived by his beloved wife, Marty (of 57 years); 3 sons: Michael (Nicole), Christopher (Alex) and Douglas (Amanda); brother: Jack Milstead (Jane); 9 Grandchildren.

Per Richard's request services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rich's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691-4183. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
