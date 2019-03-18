|
|
Richard Powell Davis
Vineland - Richard Powell Davis, 88, of Vineland, NJ and Bonita Springs, FL passed away on February 12, 2019 at The Landing in Willow Grove, PA. Son of the late Mitchell J. and Alice Irene (Powell) Davis, Richard ("Dick") graduated from G.A.R. High School, Wilkes Barre, PA, where he played clarinet in the high school band and was an avid basketball player, and East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in health & physical education. After college, Richard served two years in the U.S. Army's 89th AAA Gun Battalion and was stationed at Fort Meade, MD and Camp Breckinridge, KY.
In 1955, he began his 35-year career with the YMCA, first as the Physical Director in Plainfield, NJ before becoming Executive Director of the YMCA in Pittston, PA. In his 23 years of service as Executive Director of the YMCA in Vineland, NJ, he received numerous awards, with a fitness center named in his honor. Throughout his life, Richard enjoyed golf and tennis, and after retirement, he and his wife traveled extensively. He and his wife, Mary Alice, were devoted members of Living Faith Alliance Church of Vineland and First Baptist Church of Estero, FL.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Mary Alice (Sperring) Davis and his brother Mitchell G. Davis. He is survived by two sisters, Alice Jean Pugh and Marilu Skilton, one brother-in-law, Thomas (Doris) Sperring, one niece, three nephews, and their families.
A memorial service will be held at Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 Main Rd., Vineland, NJ, on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Receiving of family and friends will be at 11 AM with the service following at 12 noon, conducted by Reverend Diego Cuartas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the YMCA of Vineland, NJ, 1159 E. Landis Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360 or Living Faith Alliance Church, 1987 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland, NJ 08361.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 18, 2019