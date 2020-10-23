1/
Richard R. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard R. Wilson

Millville - Richard R. Wilson, 93, of Millville died Wednesday October 21, 2020 at home under hospice care along with his family. Born in Vineland, NJ he was the son of the late Russell and Dorothy Wolbert Wilson and the husband of the late Althea "Betty" Rehman Wilson.

Richard grew up in Vineland and resided in Millville the past 59 years. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.

He was a self employed Public Accountant and could always be found doing something around the house. He was an avid baseball and softball player and a man strong in his faith.

He is survived by his son Richard Wilson and his wife Nancy, brother, Kenneth Wilson, sister, Lorraine Wilson, grandchildren, Nancy Stewart and Jennifer Kaba, great grandchildren, Sierra & Sydney Stewart, Asha, Layee and Phoebe Kaba, nephews Kenneth Wilson and Dwayne Wilson, niece Sharon Davis. He was predeceased by his daughter Cheryl Donna Wilson.

A viewing will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Thursday October 29 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM, followed by a graveside service immediately after the viewing at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Millville at approximately 1:45 PM. In following with state protocols and limited gatherings, please maintain distancing, and be mindful of other attendees wishing to pay their respects as well. Social distancing and face masks are required.

To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Homes
643 Main Street
Leesburg, NJ 08327
(856) 785-1100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoffman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved