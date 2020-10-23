Richard R. Wilson
Millville - Richard R. Wilson, 93, of Millville died Wednesday October 21, 2020 at home under hospice care along with his family. Born in Vineland, NJ he was the son of the late Russell and Dorothy Wolbert Wilson and the husband of the late Althea "Betty" Rehman Wilson.
Richard grew up in Vineland and resided in Millville the past 59 years. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was a self employed Public Accountant and could always be found doing something around the house. He was an avid baseball and softball player and a man strong in his faith.
He is survived by his son Richard Wilson and his wife Nancy, brother, Kenneth Wilson, sister, Lorraine Wilson, grandchildren, Nancy Stewart and Jennifer Kaba, great grandchildren, Sierra & Sydney Stewart, Asha, Layee and Phoebe Kaba, nephews Kenneth Wilson and Dwayne Wilson, niece Sharon Davis. He was predeceased by his daughter Cheryl Donna Wilson.
A viewing will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main St. Leesburg on Thursday October 29 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM, followed by a graveside service immediately after the viewing at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Millville at approximately 1:45 PM. In following with state protocols and limited gatherings, please maintain distancing, and be mindful of other attendees wishing to pay their respects as well. Social distancing and face masks are required.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net