Christy Funeral Home
11 W. Broad St.
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0314
Millville - Richard Romanishin, age 67 of Millville, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, June 20, 2019, at Lincoln Specialty Care Center, Vineland, after an extended illness.

Born and raised in Millville to Barbara (Moore) Taylor and the late George Romanishin, Richard graduated from Millville High School, Class of 1970. He then went on to attend Cumberland County College and graduated with an Associate Degree in Computer Programming.

Richard worked as a computer programmer at Airwork in Millville, National Freight in Vineland, and was then self-employed for many years. After working at National Freight, he moved to Pennsboro, West Virginia, where he resided for over 25 years, and then returned to Millville in December 2017.

In his earlier years, Richard enjoyed swimming in Union Lake and surfing at the Jersey Shore.

Richard is survived by his mother, Barbara Taylor of Millville; two brothers, Robert Romanishin & wife Colleen of Millville and Nicholas Romanishin & wife Nancy of Millville; three nephews, Matthew Romanishin & wife Keiko of San Francisco, CA, Jason Romanishin & wife Jenny of Mission, KS, and Tyler Romanishin of Glendale, CA; and one step-sister Margo Cresci. He was predeceased by his step-father G. Carl "Tack" Taylor; one brother Matthew Romanishin; and one step-sister Carla Yates.

Services for Richard will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville.

The family requests that memorial donations in Richard's memory be made to The , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 or at the website: donate3.cancer.org.

Memories and expressions of sympathy for Richard Romanishin may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at: www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 22, 2019
