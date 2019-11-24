|
Rita Agrons
Rita Agrons (née Rubin), age 93, died peacefully on November 22, 2019 at Atria Center City Life Guidance, Philadelphia, PA surrounded by her loved ones.
Rita was born Rivka Rabinavicius on September 22, 1926 in Raguvos, Lithuania. In 1937, along with her mother Ida (Chaja) and brother Leo (Leiba), Rita emigrated to the United States, where her father Benjamin had established a business. The Rubin family lived in Philadelphia before moving to Vineland, NJ, in 1942. Rita attended Vineland High School, graduating in 1945.
In 1952, Rita married Eugene ("Gene") Agrons of Atlantic City. Gene spent his career as a Vineland H.S. biology teacher, and Rita, inspired by the women's movement, embarked on the perfect career as a library assistant at Vineland Public Library.
She was a voracious reader and enjoyed writing for pleasure. Rita had great intellectual curiosity and loved to converse. The Agrons' kitchen table, over many cups of tea, was a center of higher learning and debate.
While she considered herself shy, Rita was outgoing, warm, sparkling, and a great friend. She found it deeply satisfying to engage in the lives of young people, be they family, library patrons, caregivers, and especially her grandson.
She would say her greatest achievement was her two loving sons.
She is survived by sons Geoffrey Ansel Agrons (Katherine Cater) of Philadelphia and Joshua Blake Agronsky (Rebecca Agronsky) of Vineland, and grandson Jacob Peter Agronsky (Misti Woolley) of Vineland.
Services will be private.
Donations in Rita's memory may be made to , Habitat for Humanity, and .
