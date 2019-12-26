|
Rita Elizabeth (Zerillo) Passeri, age 102 of Vineland, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center, Vineland.
Rita was born in Philadelphia to the late Louis and Josephine (Esposito) Zerillo and was a resident of Vineland for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Rita was a member of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Isidore's Church and a former member of the Newcomb Hospital Woman's Auxillary.
Rita was predeceased by her husband Delmo Passeri and by her 10 siblings.
Rita is survived by her daughter Joyce A. Lamanteer and husband John of Vineland and by her son, Dr. Ronald Passeri and wife Catherine of Berlin, MD. Along with 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Dec. 28th at Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will be private. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am at the funeral home.
Donations in memory of Rita may be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Rd. Vineland, NJ 08361.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019