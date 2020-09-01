Rita J. Lindenlaub
Vineland - Rita J. Lindenlaub (nee Rancati), 98, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Friday morning August 28, 2020. Rita was born & raised in Atlantic City until moving to Vineland in 1929 with her family. She was the daughter of the late Frances (Pranzini) & Louis Rancati. She was the beloved wife of 64 yrs to the late Max E. Lindenlaub who died in 2010 and was also pre deceased by her son Barry Lindenlaub and sister Adele Rancati.
Rita graduated from Sacred High School and also enjoyed her years there as a cheerleader. Before starting her family, Rita was employed as an inspector at the Owens-Illinois Kimble Glass Company in Vineland. She also filled in partime at Bernie's Army & Navy store over the holidays. She faithfully attended the Memorial Presbyterian Church until her later years. She enjoyed being a fulltime mother & wife. Rita loved working in her yard which was her pride and joy along with playing gin rummy and working on her tan in Ocean City.
Rita is survived by her daughter; Sandee Langley and husband Bud of Bradenton, FL. Three grandchildren; Dana Martino(Joe), Brian Langley(Kim) and Allison Lindenlaub. Also great grandchildren Nicole, Cody, Kyle Langley and Joey, Carissa Martino. Sister Gloria Grova as well as several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be conducted by Pancoast Funeral Home on Main Road with burial in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution can be made to St Jude Research Children's Hospital.