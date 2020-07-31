1/1
Rita St. (Defeo) Aubyn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita (Defeo) St. Aubyn

Rita (Defeo) St Aubyn, born February 23, 1931, passed away peacefully at her home in Malaga surrounded by her family on April 28, 2016. She was lifelong resident of Malaga NJ.

Rita graduated from Clayton High School in 1949, where she majored in business and was a cheerleader. You would find Rita during the summer at Malaga Lake, where she loved swimming with her friends. Rita was also a member of St. Mary's Church in Malaga and belonged to the Catholic Society.

After graduation, she worked at the Vineland Egg Auction and later at the Newfield National Bank where she met her husband Richard St. Aubyn. Together they started a business, St Aubyn Masonry.

Rita was survived by her husband Richard, sons Richard, Ronald, Steven and Wayne.

Rita is predeceased in death by her father, Anthony DeFeo, her mother Beatrice Rambone, her brother Louis and his wife Mary.

Rita enjoyed loving her sons and grandsons (Steven and Mikey) crocheting, swimming, going to the shore, collecting shells, painting scenes and making Christmas ornaments, relaxing days at her home in East Point. She also adored special times with her cousin Vira Hampton.

Funeral services were private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved