Rita (Defeo) St. Aubyn
Rita (Defeo) St Aubyn, born February 23, 1931, passed away peacefully at her home in Malaga surrounded by her family on April 28, 2016. She was lifelong resident of Malaga NJ.
Rita graduated from Clayton High School in 1949, where she majored in business and was a cheerleader. You would find Rita during the summer at Malaga Lake, where she loved swimming with her friends. Rita was also a member of St. Mary's Church in Malaga and belonged to the Catholic Society.
After graduation, she worked at the Vineland Egg Auction and later at the Newfield National Bank where she met her husband Richard St. Aubyn. Together they started a business, St Aubyn Masonry.
Rita was survived by her husband Richard, sons Richard, Ronald, Steven and Wayne.
Rita is predeceased in death by her father, Anthony DeFeo, her mother Beatrice Rambone, her brother Louis and his wife Mary.
Rita enjoyed loving her sons and grandsons (Steven and Mikey) crocheting, swimming, going to the shore, collecting shells, painting scenes and making Christmas ornaments, relaxing days at her home in East Point. She also adored special times with her cousin Vira Hampton.
Funeral services were private. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com