Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Wagner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Wagner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Wagner Obituary
Rita Wagner

Millville - Rita Wagner (nee Kearney), 71 of Millville, NJ passed away early Friday morning March 29, 2019. Rita was born & raised on Staten Island, NY and moved to N.J. as a young bride eventually living in Millville for 44 yrs.

After graduating with the Class of 1965 from Saint Joseph Hill Academy, Staten Island, NY she attended Claremont Secretarial School in Manhattan. She began her career working for the American International Oil Co. & Transworld Airlines. After moving to N.J. she worked as a Legal Secretary before retiring in 2001. Rita always enjoyed traveling, reading & spending time with her family & friends.

Rita is survived by her loving husband of 44 yrs., Blaine A. Wagner as well as several cousins and close friends.

Friends will be received on Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where a Catholic Prayer Service will be conducted at 1:30. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Saint Joseph Hill Academy, 850 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10305. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now