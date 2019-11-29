|
|
Robert A Albano
Vineland - Robert A. "Bobby" Albano, of Vineland, NJ, passed away peacefully on 11/24/2019 at his home. Bobby was born on a military base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba to Anthony J. Albano and Josephine (Gomez) Albano while his father was serving as a Marine. He attended Bishop Neumann High School in Philadelphia until his family moved to Vineland, New Jersey where he graduated from Vineland High School in 1963. After graduating, Bobby entered the United States Air Force and served our county from 1965-1968. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned several medals and served with distinction as a Sergeant during his tour of duty in Vietnam. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Air Force never left him, as friends and family can attest. In 1969 he became an electrician apprentice and the following year entered the IBEW Union Local 351. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed traveling and following his many friends on the Panama National Football Team. One of his many passions was coaching soccer. He was instrumental in bringing youth soccer to Cumberland and Atlantic counties and he became president of the Vineland Soccer League. Bobby is survived by his sons, Robert Albano Jr, Marc Campana (Lauren),and Brian Campana (Yvonne); grandchildren Isabella and Owen Campana; siblings Diana McKimson-Jesiolowski (Jack), Anthony R. Albano (Judy), Valerie Basolis (Joseph), Joseph Valentine (Laurie), Pete Valentine (Kathy); nieces, Vanessa, Jessah, Alaina, Jessie, Lauren, Alex and nephews, Jami, Justin, Joey, Brad, and Mark; great nieces and nephews, Aidan, Analise, Benjamin, Emily. He was predeceased by his daughter Jennifer; father Anthony; mother Josephine; and stepmother Doris. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Monroe Township. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars () in memory of Bobby. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019