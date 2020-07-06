Robert A. Biauce
Cedarville - Robert A. Biauce, 71, of Cedarville, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence in Vineland.
He was born in Bybee, Tennessee. Robert was a retired self-employed roofer, working throughout S. Jersey. He was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his passion was shopping on QVC.
Robert is survived by 3 brothers: Gust, Ron and Terry (Doreen); sister: Brenda McMillan (Chris); aunt: Patsy(Auntie Tyler) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and step-dad: Malley & Sam Wildin; 2 sisters: Marie Nimitzek and Louise Ferus; brother: Van Biauce.
Services are private. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com