1/
Robert A. Biauce
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Biauce

Cedarville - Robert A. Biauce, 71, of Cedarville, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence in Vineland.

He was born in Bybee, Tennessee. Robert was a retired self-employed roofer, working throughout S. Jersey. He was an Air Force veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his passion was shopping on QVC.

Robert is survived by 3 brothers: Gust, Ron and Terry (Doreen); sister: Brenda McMillan (Chris); aunt: Patsy(Auntie Tyler) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and step-dad: Malley & Sam Wildin; 2 sisters: Marie Nimitzek and Louise Ferus; brother: Van Biauce.

Services are private. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved