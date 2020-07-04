Robert A Biaunce
Cedarville - Robert A. Biauce, 71, of Cedarville, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Bishop McCarthy Residence in Vineland.
He was born in Bybee, Tennessee. Robert was a retired self-employed roofer, working throughout S. Jersey.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but his passion was shopping on QVC.
Robert is survived by 3 brothers: Gust, Ron and Terry (Doreen); sister: Brenda McMillan (Chris); aunt: Patsy(Auntie Tyler) and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and step-dad: Malley & Sam Wildin; 2 sisters: Marie Nimitzek and Louise Ferus; brother: Van Biauce.
Services are private. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com