|
|
Robert A. Lovell
- - Robert A. Lovell, 76, beloved husband of Helen (Shyka), passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was predeceased by his son,
Robert Shyka and siblings Lorretta White and Edward Dover.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters: Diane (Shyka) Castaldi and husband John. Kristina (Lovell) Grimes and husband Kris. April (Lovell) Duffield and husband Mark. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Layla Freeman (J), Chastity Messer, Julianna Cooke (Nick), Rheanna Shyka (Leif), Kyle Shyka, Tristan Gilstrap, Joe Castaldi, Tommy Castaldi and Alexa Thompson. He also leaves 4 great grandchildren: Autumn Messer, Mason Shyka, Colin Cooke and Lucy Cooke. Bob was one of 7 children. He is survived by sisters; Sandra Supik, Brenda (Walt) Hoffman, Carolyn Warren and brother Gary Dover, also in-laws Ralph & Kathie Jiannotti and many nieces and nephews.
Bob served in the Army in his younger years. As he grew older, his family meant everything to him. For years, he would combine his skills in woodworking and love for his family and create personalized Christmas ornaments for everyone. Many in the family also have rocking horses, book cases, rocking chairs, quilt racks and coat racks he surprised us with. When he wasn't woodworking, he was puttering in his garden or tinkering with something in his shed.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3pm-5pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Interment will be private.
Condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 20, 2019