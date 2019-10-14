|
|
Robert A. Simpson
Vineland - Robert A. Simpson, 80, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Monday morning October 14, 2019 on his birthday after an extended illness at the Millville Center. Bob was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident. He was the son of the late Matilda (Nelson) & John Simpson. He was also predeceased by his brothers John & Jim as well as his sisters Ann, Kathy & Eileene.
Before retiring in 2004, Bob was employed as a carpenter all of his life. He was a member of the Carpenters & Joiners Union Local #255. Bob enjoyed automobiles, Nascar Racing, woodworking, family construction projects & going to breakfast with his buddy Jim.
Bob is survived by his wife of 59 yrs.; Doris M. Simpson (nee Derr), 4 children; Todd (Jane) Simpson, Terri (Dane) Spoltore, Timothy (Jennifer) Simpson, Tricia (Ken) Tomasso, 4 grandchildren; Andrew & Riley Simpson, Dane Spoltore, Jr. & Maddie Tomasso as well as many nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday 10/17/2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or The through his personal memorial page at inmemof.org/Robert-Simpson. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019