Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Simpson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Simpson Obituary
Robert A. Simpson

Vineland - Robert A. Simpson, 80, of Vineland, NJ passed away early Monday morning October 14, 2019 on his birthday after an extended illness at the Millville Center. Bob was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident. He was the son of the late Matilda (Nelson) & John Simpson. He was also predeceased by his brothers John & Jim as well as his sisters Ann, Kathy & Eileene.

Before retiring in 2004, Bob was employed as a carpenter all of his life. He was a member of the Carpenters & Joiners Union Local #255. Bob enjoyed automobiles, Nascar Racing, woodworking, family construction projects & going to breakfast with his buddy Jim.

Bob is survived by his wife of 59 yrs.; Doris M. Simpson (nee Derr), 4 children; Todd (Jane) Simpson, Terri (Dane) Spoltore, Timothy (Jennifer) Simpson, Tricia (Ken) Tomasso, 4 grandchildren; Andrew & Riley Simpson, Dane Spoltore, Jr. & Maddie Tomasso as well as many nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday 10/17/2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Friendship Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital or The through his personal memorial page at inmemof.org/Robert-Simpson. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pancoast Funeral Home
Download Now