Robert Alan Kain
Upper Deerfield Twp. - Robert Alan Kain, 69, of Upper Deerfield Twp. passed away peacefully at Inspira Hospital-Elmer with his wife Linda by his side on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Bob had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013.
Born and raised in Vineland to Dawn (Lawrence) Kain and the late Harold Kain, presently residing in N. Fort Myers, FL. Bob graduated from Vineland High School in 1968 and Rutgers University in 1972. He was employed by the Vineland Post Office for 40 years, retiring in 2013.
Bob enjoyed road trips with his family, outings to Ocean City, music and concerts and playing golf. He attended the U.S. Open annually and watched a variety of sports. He loved all seven of his pet cats over the years. He was a former member of First Baptist Church in Bridgeton and most recently attended Bethel Baptist in Upper Deerfield Twp.
Bob will be sadly missed by; his wife of 45 years, Linda Kain of Upper Deerfield Twp.; his two sons, Matthew Kain and Steven (Christian) Kain both of Upper Deerfield Twp.; his mother, Dawn Kain of N. Fort Myers, FL and two sisters, Linda Kain and Debbie Butler both of N. Fort Myers, FL.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday, January 3rd at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bob's memory to Bethel Baptist Church, Samaritan's Purse Fund, 131 Love Lane, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019