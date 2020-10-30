Robert B. "Rob" Higman
Millville - Robert B. "Rob" Higman, 58, of Millville, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday morning October 27, 2020. Rob was born & raised in Vineland and was a lifelong resident of Millville/Vineland area. Rob was the son of the late Frank R. Higman and was also predeceased by his brothers Frank E. & Bruce Higman.
Rob was a carpenter and worked in construction and landscaping most of his life. He enjoyed working on and riding his motorcycles & cars.
He is survived by his mother; Doris E. (Schulze) Higman, wife; JoAnn (Randles), Step daughter; Michelle Lilla, 2 Step sons; Richard (Gretta) & David (Susan) Bohren, 11 step grandchildren & 4 step great grandchildren, Sister; Carol Souders, Niece; Christine & her children Evan & Ethan, Nieces: Heather & Jennifer, Nephews; Frank Higman & Bruce Souders as well as several great nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday 11/3 from 10:30 to 12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Haleyville Cemetery. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com