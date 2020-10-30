1/1
Robert B. "Rob" Higman
Robert B. "Rob" Higman

Millville - Robert B. "Rob" Higman, 58, of Millville, NJ passed away at home on Tuesday morning October 27, 2020. Rob was born & raised in Vineland and was a lifelong resident of Millville/Vineland area. Rob was the son of the late Frank R. Higman and was also predeceased by his brothers Frank E. & Bruce Higman.

Rob was a carpenter and worked in construction and landscaping most of his life. He enjoyed working on and riding his motorcycles & cars.

He is survived by his mother; Doris E. (Schulze) Higman, wife; JoAnn (Randles), Step daughter; Michelle Lilla, 2 Step sons; Richard (Gretta) & David (Susan) Bohren, 11 step grandchildren & 4 step great grandchildren, Sister; Carol Souders, Niece; Christine & her children Evan & Ethan, Nieces: Heather & Jennifer, Nephews; Frank Higman & Bruce Souders as well as several great nieces & nephews

Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday 11/3 from 10:30 to 12 Noon at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon. Burial will follow in the Haleyville Cemetery. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
