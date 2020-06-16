Robert B. Lore
Cedarville - ROBERT B. LORE 83, of Cedarville died Sunday June 14, 2020 at home under the care of family and hospice. Born in Bridgeton, NJ he was the son of the late Robert B. and Minnie Shimp Lore, Sr. and the husband of Joyce Morris Lore.
Bob proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1955-1959. Bob was a Lineman for Bell Telephone for many years and retired, he also owned and operated Lore's Cesspool service for 53 years. He was a member of the Cedarville Fire Dept., Evening Star Masonic Lodge #97 of Cedarville, Bob enjoyed Nascar racing, restoring Ford Mustang's and John Deere Tractors and he had a fondness of Genealogy.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Joyce Lore, children, Robert (Cindy), Harry (Michelle), Michelle Parks (Joe), brother, Lorenzo Lore (Ruth), 9 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister Sharon Biondi.
Services will be held privately for the family with burial in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Cedarville.
Memorial donations may be made to Angelic Hospice 1050 Mantua Pike First Floor Wenonah, NJ 08290.
To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.