Robert C. "Bob" Gardella, Sr.
Vineland - Robert C. "Bob" Gardella, Sr., 80, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday morning August 27, 2020 at home where he had been under the care of family & hospice after a brief illness. Bob was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident. He was the son of the late Gus & Erma Jean (Cheli) Gardella. He was also pre deceased by his wife of 43 yrs Geraldine "Gerry" (Rossi) Gardella who died in 2004 and his sister Barbara A. Hirleman and her husband Raymond.
Before retiring in 2001 with 25 yrs of service, Bob was employed as a butcher for Shop Rite Supermarket in Vineland. He was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1958. After high school he entered the U.S. Navy. Bob enjoyed visiting Atlantic City, playing the lottery, watching westerns and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Bob is survived by his 2 sons; Robert Gardella, Jr. Mark Gardella & his wife Lisa, 4 Grandchildren; Karissa Hemberger & husband Christopher, Kristopher, Zackary & Joshua, Sister: Andrea Lugiano, Brother in-law; Eugene Rossi & his wife Gloria as well as several nieces & nephews
A private family funeral service was conducted with burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ.