1/1
Robert C. "Bob" Gardella Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert C. "Bob" Gardella, Sr.

Vineland - Robert C. "Bob" Gardella, Sr., 80, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Thursday morning August 27, 2020 at home where he had been under the care of family & hospice after a brief illness. Bob was born & raised in Vineland where he remained a lifelong city resident. He was the son of the late Gus & Erma Jean (Cheli) Gardella. He was also pre deceased by his wife of 43 yrs Geraldine "Gerry" (Rossi) Gardella who died in 2004 and his sister Barbara A. Hirleman and her husband Raymond.

Before retiring in 2001 with 25 yrs of service, Bob was employed as a butcher for Shop Rite Supermarket in Vineland. He was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1958. After high school he entered the U.S. Navy. Bob enjoyed visiting Atlantic City, playing the lottery, watching westerns and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

Bob is survived by his 2 sons; Robert Gardella, Jr. Mark Gardella & his wife Lisa, 4 Grandchildren; Karissa Hemberger & husband Christopher, Kristopher, Zackary & Joshua, Sister: Andrea Lugiano, Brother in-law; Eugene Rossi & his wife Gloria as well as several nieces & nephews

A private family funeral service was conducted with burial in the Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pancoast Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved