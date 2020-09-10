Robert C. Garrison
Upper Deerfield Twp - Robert C. Garrison passed away Wednesday morning September 9, 2020 in the Cumberland Manor, where he had been a resident since May. He was 82 years old.
Born in Bridgeton, he was the son of the late Charles Hitchner Garrison Jr. and Carmella "Millie" DiBuono Garrison. He had been an area resident for over 50 years and had previously lived in Salem County.
Bob was a true outdoorsman, he loved hunting whether it be Coons, Rabbits, or Deer, he did it all. He enjoyed raising, training, and running hunting hounds. Bob was a proud veteran, who served his country in the US Army, where he was trained to work with the arming of bombs. During his lifetime, he held many jobs including working on his family's farm with his father and also Lakeside Farms, he worked at DuPont and also at the Camden Ship Yard. He also for many years was a partner in three Restaurant Bars in Bridgeton, Penns Grove and the Centerton Inn. He enjoyed mostly his time in the woods with his friends, and he loved his family.
Surviving him are his brothers Charles H.Garrison III and his wife Janet of California, Samuel Thomas Garrison and his wife Lois of Laurel Lake, his sister Madge Garrison and her husband John Harrison of Millville, three step brothers Alan Shaw and his wife Apple of Thailand, Robert Shaw of Millville, and Donald Shaw of Dorchester, his only living aunt, Ella Kenyon of Florida, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and hunting buddies.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside funeral services on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11:00a.m. in the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery, Hopewell Twp. Military Honors will be observed and the burial will follow. Facial masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Written condolences and expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting the funeral home website at www.sraywebsterfuneralhome.com
.