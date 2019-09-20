|
Buena Vista Twp. - Robert Cetrone, 64, of Buena Vista Twp. passed away on September 18, 2019 in his home. Robert worked for over 37 years at Durand Glass in Millville. Robert was a huge sports and music fan. He loved the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles, the Beatles and Frank Sinatra, and the Star Trek TV series, collecting memorabilia over the years. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, son, and brother. He is survived by his son and daughter-in law, Daniel & Jill Tabor; daughters & sons-in-law, Danielle & Erik Groff and Noeleen & David Mitchell; grandchildren, Megan, Chelsea, Allyson, Jacob, Cecilia & Noah; great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jazlyn, Jaxson, Luna, Aries, and Amelia, and his brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Darween Cetrone. Robert was predeceased by his loving wife of 35 years, Harriet Scull Cetrone; his parents Adeline D. Cetrone and Andrew J. Cetrone; and brother Michael A. Cetrone. He loved his fellow workmates at Durand Glass like they were family. He had a witty sense of humor and could always make people laugh. We will miss your jokes and your smile. You will be with us always. Funeral home visitations will be held on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm and again on Monday morning from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral service at 10am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Buena-Vista Township EMS, PO Box 424 Richland, NJ 08350 for all their dedicated service to our family. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
