Robert Costa, III
Vineland - Robert Costa, III, 42 of Vineland, passed away suddenly on June 18, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ, he was the oldest of 3 siblings, Rick and Nichole.
Everyone who knew Rob loved his sense of humor and sarcastic wit. He was a skilled and detailed carpenter, who took great pride in his work.
A master of striper fishing, he enjoyed riding his father's motorcycle. His smile could light up any room and his laughter was quite contagious.
Robert is predeceased by his brother, Ricky J Costa and his father, Robert J Costa, Jr.
He is survived by his mother and step father, Susan and Michael Irizarry; sister, Nichole; girlfriend, Laura; fraternal grandparents, Robert and Rosetta Costa; aunt, Catherine and Nicholas Puglia, aunt, Diana and Sal Scaffidi, uncle and aunt, Anthony and Tammy Molino, uncle, Bruce and Denise Molino, aunt Barbara Fischer and many remaining cousins.
Rob fought a courageous battle against drug addiction and depression. His sister nicknamed him "the comeback kid". He will be greatly missed. He is now resting in the arms of Jesus. We can't wait to see you again.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10am to 11am, followed by a memorial service at 11am at the Chestnut Assembly of God, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mission Teens, 102 Eppinger Ave., Norma, NJ 08347. Arrangements are by DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019