Robert D. Griffith



Bridgeton - Robert D. "Bob" Griffith, 76, formerly of Upper Deerfield Township passed away Wednesday evening October 7, 2020 at Eagleview Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pittsgrove Township where he was a resident for the last seven years as the result of Parkinson's Disease which he had for 25 years.



The husband of Jean A. (nee Sparacio) Griffith, Bob and Jean had been married for 50 years in November of 2019. He was a resident of Upper Deerfield Township for more than 40 years before entering the nursing home.



He was born in Seaford, DE and was the son of the late Emmitt and Mabel Lofland Griffith. He was a graduate of Seaford High School and received his bachelor of science degree at Tusculum College in Greenville, TN in 1965.



Bob worked as a cost accountant at Seabrook Farms and later at Durand Glass Manufacturing in Millville for 20 years prior to retirement due to his medical condition.



He was a member of The Parish of the Holy Cross / St. Mary's RC Church in Rosenhayn. In addition, he was an avid sportsman. He was a varsity athlete in high school. He was the quarterback on his high school Delaware state championship football team. He was also a varsity baseball pitcher and played guard on the high school basketball team. In college he was a pitcher and right fielder on his college baseball team for four years and played college basketball for one year. He continued his sports career after college; playing in local softball and YMCA basketball teams. Bob played in the Cumberland County Men's Puffer Basketball League well into his fifties. He also participation in the former CER Basketball Program at Woodruff School and he coached in North Cumberland Little League.



Bob will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his ability to make "fast friends" with most he people he encountered. He developed a "winning attitude" in all he did and that attitude was reflected in poetry he wrote regarding his family.



In addition to his wife Jean, he is survived by one son, Michael A. Griffith of Millville, one sister, Marilyn Truitt of Seaford, DE, one niece and one nephew. He was predeceased by his sister, Patty Griffith Morgan.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral which will originate at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Tuesday morning October 13th at 9:45 and will be followed by a 10:30 Funeral Liturgy at The Parish of the Holy Cross / St. Mary's RC Church, Morton Avenue in Rosenhayn.



The burial will follow in the family cemetery lot at St. Mary's Cemetery in Rosenhayn.



Friends will be received at the funeral home Tuesday morning from 8:45 until 9:45.



For those who desire donations in bob's memory would be appreciated to St. Mary's RC Church, c/o The Parish of the Holy Cross, 46 Central Avenue, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.









