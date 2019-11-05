|
|
Robert Drew Barber
Alamogordo, NM - Robert Drew Barber, 77 of Alamogordo, NM passed away suddenly on October 27, 2019. He is survived by his wife Mary. Born in Millville to the late Rexton & Thelma (Carroll) Barber. A graduate of Millville High School class of 1961. Bob moved to Rockledge FL in 1966 and met former wife of 33 years, Diane. In 1978 Bob and his family returned to NJ where they resided in Port Elizabeth for 24 years. Bob worked at the Rutgers Haskins Shellfish Laboratory in Bivalve as a Senior Lab Tech of Histology/Pathology and retired in 2002. That same year, Bob relocated to Jasper Arkansas where he enjoyed his first 3 years of retirement until finally meeting his wife Mary in 2005 and settling in Alamogordo, NM. Bob known as Drew by many was an avid lover of nature and spent his life dedicated to the study of birds, Herpetology, Odonata, and plant life. Many friends would refer to Bob for the identification of all things nature and he would always have an answer. Bob was also known for his photography. Bob captured phenomental photographes of everything and everyone, everywhere he went. He loved sharing his talent for all to see. Bob is survived by his wife Mary, Children; Shelley Durand (Dan) of Fairton, NJ, twins, Allan Barber (Gina) of Port Elizatbeth, NJ, and Heather Sparks (Clint) of Cedarville, NJ; sister Jean Jones, nephews, Rob & Rich Jones and his grandchildren whom he loved as well as many cousins he adored. He is predeceased by his parents, Rex & Thelma Barber and step-son, John Loudon.
A celebration of life will be held at the New Heart Cowboy Church in Alamogordo NM on December 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019