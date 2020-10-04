Robert E. Tobolski Sr.
Vineland - Robert E. Tobolski, Sr. "Bob," passed away at his home on Friday evening October 2, 2020, peacefully, surrounded by his family. Born on March 2, 1932 in Millville to the late Joseph Tobolski Sr. and Mary (Egbert) Tobolski, Bob was 88 years of age. A life long resident of Garrison Road in Vineland, Bob attended Vineland High School and shortly after his graduation in 1950, he married his high school sweetheart Lorraine. Bob was employed by the City of Vineland Water Department for over 30 years and later was a founder of the contracting company, Garrison Enterprise. He enjoyed listening to country music, gardening, golfing and skiing. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his family. Bob is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Jacque & Tony Agnesino; daughter, Kathy Esposto; son, Robert Tobolski Jr.; and son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Lisa Tobolski; grandchildren; Byron Agnesino(Lisa), John Esposto (Jennifer), Kimberly Dwyer (Pat), Katie Sprague (Michael), Joseph Esposto (Emily), Jeffrey Esposto (Heather), Kristen Hoffman (Ross), Rebecca Simonini (Larry), Robert Tobolski (Kelly), Allison Volpe (Jason), Thomas Jr. Tobolski (Aishleen) and Matthew Tobolski. Also surviving are twenty three great grandchildren; brother-in-law Walter Majewski and several nieces and nephews. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife of sixty eight years, Lorraine (Pagnam) Tobolski; his brother, Joseph Tobolski Jr. and his sister, Marlene Majewski. A funeral home visitation will be on Wednesday, October 7 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey, followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 am at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish- Church of St. Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, New Jersey. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to: charity of one's choice
. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and social distance. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com