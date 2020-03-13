|
Robert G. Hand
Vineland - Robert G. Hand, age 77 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Cooper Medical Center, Camden, NJ.
Robert was born in Vineland to the late Bernham and Alberta (Pierson) Hand and was a lifelong resident of Vineland. Robert was a decorated US Army Veteran, earning the Purple Heart Medal during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, Robert worked in the glass industry for over 30 years, including most recently with O.I. Schott Glass Co. of Vineland. He enjoyed model trains and sharing time with his family.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary (Urewicz) Hand, of Vineland. 2 sons; Ryan Hand of Pennsville and Sean Hand of Vineland, along with his 2 grandchildren, Jacob and McKenna Hand.
The funeral service will be held privately for family on Tuesday, March 17th at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Donations in memory of Robert may be made to the .
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020