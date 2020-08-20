Robert
Gosnell
Bridgeton - Robert E. Gosnell, 77, of Bridgeton, passed away on Thursday morning, August 20, 2020 at the Millville Center- Genesis following a long illness.
Born in Bridgeton, he was the son of the late Harold Gosnell and the late Jane F. Diorka (nee Kirchenbower) who passed away in 2014.
During his younger years, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He continued to fish and was a constant figure in Fortescue where he would either fish from the beach with his mother or from his boat. His other hobby was eating, especially crabs.
Robert worked in the packing department for Val Mode Lingerie in Bridgeton until the closing of the plant.
He is survived by his sister, Cathy Barbagli (Ralph), nieces, Kimberley and Desiree, great niece, Nicolina and great great nieces, Isabella, Luca and Alexia.
Funeral services will take place privately and at the convenience of the family.
The interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton.
Written condolences and tributes may be offered to the family via the funeral home website, freitagfuneralhome.com
.