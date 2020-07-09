1/1
Robert "Bob" Hanula
Robert "Bob" Hanula

Vineland - Robert (Bob) Hanula, 75, passed away on June 29, 2020 at the home of friends under the care of hospice after a lengthy battle from cancer. Bob was born in New York City and was a longtime Vineland city resident. He was the son of the late Alex and Josephine Hanula of East Vineland.

Bob was a history teacher at Vineland High School retiring in 2007 with 35 years service. Mr "H" advised many students over those years to pursue their dreams and careers. He was involved in many school clubs and activities. Bob was a graduate of Glassboro State College and a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served as a Staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

Bob enjoyed classical music, dancing, reading numerous novels of all different genres and cooking. Bob also had a great love for dogs and had many companions. Missy, Logan, India, Spike and Justice just to name a few. Bob was always willing to help anyone and was always there to lend a hand.

Bob will be missed dearly by his many friends.

Funeral services will be private. To email condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com






Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
