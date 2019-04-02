|
|
Robert J. Fults
Franklin Twp. - Robert J. Fults, 91, of Franklin Twp, NJ passed away on Saturday morning March 30, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, NJ. Mr. Fults was born in Camden, NJ and had resided in Runnemede, NJ prior to moving to Franklin Twp in 1957. He was the son of the late Elwood & Stella Fults and the husband of the late Janice E. Fults who died in 1995.
Bob served in the U.S. Army during W.W. II. He received the W.W. II Victory Medal and Army Occupation Medal. Bob worked in the auto body business most of his life and was a longtime employee of Ace Ford in Woodbury. In later years he was employed in the maintenance department of the Hamilton Mall. Bob enjoyed music and was a talented trumpet player. He played Big Band Music in various venues in S. Jersey.
He is survived by his sons; Troy & Todd Fults, 1 grandson; Todd Dennis Humphrey, 1 sister; Catherine Pepe as well as several nieces & nephews.
Relatives & friends will be received on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will follow in the Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 2, 2019