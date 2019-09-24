|
Robert James Doak III
Millville - Robert James Doak III, age 34 of Millville, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Born in Vineland, he graduated from Millville High School, and was a life long Millville resident.
After graduation, Robert joined the U.S. Army, and served during the Invasion of Iraq as a Patriot Fire Control Operator. He received numerous medals which included the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal with two Bronze Service Stars.
Robert was a volunteer member of the Millville Fire Department, and a member of the American Legion Nabb-Leslie Post No. 82 of Millville.
He enjoyed fishing, kayaking, skiing, snow boarding, being outdoors, and riflery, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and beloved dog Max.
Robert will be sadly missed by his mother, Laurie Hurban and her husband Karl; father, Robert J. Doak Jr.; daughter Cody; brother Adam Patrick Doak; sister Brianna Rae Pacetti, her husband Dylan and their son Weston; step brother Christopher Baker; Nicole Hurban and Karl Hurban Jr.; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and his dog Max.
He was predeceased by his wife Jessica; maternal grandparents, Edward A. and Emma Reid; paternal grandparents, Robert James Doak Sr., and Sylvia; Aunt Harriet Lewellyn; Uncle Gary Reid, and cousins Allen Reid and Steven Reid.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
The family requests memorial contributions to the PTSD Foundation of America, Camp Hope, 9724 Derrington Road, Houston, TX 77064 or to the , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Robert James Doak III, may be shared on the Obituary Tribute wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 24, 2019