Appomattox, VA - Robert Kent Hankins, 74, of Appomattox, Virginia, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after a long, hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. Bob was born in Kokomo, Indiana, on June 3, 1946, to Garfield and Inez Hankins (nee Frier) and in 1967 married Carolyn Lois Barr who survives.

Bob graduated from Western High School in Russiaville, Indiana, in 1964. He attended Indiana University where he received his Bachelor of Science in Education in 1968 and his Master of Science in Education in 1971. He later earned his supervisory certification. He spent several years as a math teacher at Taylor High School near Kokomo, Indiana, before moving to New Jersey where he worked as an administrator at Cumberland Christian School, Vineland, NJ, and Bayside State Prison, Leesburg, NJ, where he retired in 2004. Bob possessed a strong faith in Jesus Christ. He was an active member of Fairfield Presbyterian Church in Fairton, NJ, for many years and also served there as an elder. After moving to Virginia, Bob joined New Hope Baptist Church in Appomattox.

Bob was a life-long Indiana Hoosiers basketball fan and instilled the love of the game in his children. He also loved to travel and visited every state except Hawaii and North Dakota. He also visited Canada and several European countries.

Bob was predeceased by granddaughter Cassidy Nicole Gardner, parents Garfield and Inez, brother Dale Vernon Hankins, sister Helen Berniece Wright and brother-in-law Alvie Wright. In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his son Daniel Bryan Hankins (Appomattox), daughter Jennifer Diane Clark (Craig) (Appomattox), granddaughter Brigitte Kathleen Taylor (Justin) (Stillwater, OK), grandson William Robert Gardner (Appomattox), and great-granddaughter Ember Melody Taylor (Stillwater, OK), sister-in-law Iola Hankins (High Springs, FL), several nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.

Memorial services will be held in Virginia and New Jersey at a future date.

Please make any charitable contributions in Bob's memory to America's Keswick, Whiting, NJ, https://americaskeswick.org/support/, or Histiocytosis Association, Inc., Pitman, NJ, https://www.histio.org/pages/donate-nowgift-in-memory.




Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
