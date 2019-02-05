Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
Burial
Following Services
Greenwood Memorial Park
Millville, NJ
Robert L. "Bob" Devonshire Sr.

Vineland - Robert L. "Bob" Devonshire, Sr., 85, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Friday February 1, 2019 at the Inspira Medical Center, Vineland. Bob was born & raised in Lancaster, PA and was a longtime resident of Vineland. He was the son of the late Ella Carrigan & William J. Devonshire and the husband of 49 yrs to the late Bessie (Harris) Devonshire who died in 2002.

Before retiring, Bob owned & operated Devonshire Heating & Air Conditioning. He also had been employed for 17 yrs with the Vineland Board of Education as a School Bus Driver. Bob enjoyed watching baseball and was also a little league baseball coach for many years. He also enjoyed playing pinochle.

Bob is survived by 4 children; Robert Jr., William, Warren (Melinda) & Doris Devonshire. 6 grandchildren; Max, Tiffany, Warren Jr., Michael Sr., Taylor & Matthew Devonshire, 1 great grandson; Michael Jr., 4 sisters; Dorothy, Sylvia, Shirley & Joanne, 1 brother; Stanley as well as many nieces & nephews.

Relatives & friends will be received on Friday evening 2/8 from 6:00-8:00 PM & again on Saturday from 9:00-10:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made C/O the family. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
