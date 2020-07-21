Robert L. Hee
Millville - Robert L. Hee, 89, of Millville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Inspira Medical Center in Vineland. He was born in Vineland but was raised in Millville. "Uncle Bob" as he was affectionately called by all who knew him, retired as the office manager for Raritan Engineering Co., working there over 30 years. Prior to that, he worked 11 years at Airwork Corporation in the payroll department.
"Uncle Bob" was a good Christian man and leaves behind many men and women friends in Christ. He was a longtime and active member of the 4th United Methodist Church and a former member of the Millville Jaycees. He also was an avid reader and enjoyed collecting stamps.
"Uncle Bob" is survived by his best friend, caregiver and cousin; Patricia Chapman; 2 nieces: Penny Hee Doran (Glenn) and Patrice Trucano-Hee; nephew: Howard Hee (Robin) and his faithful house cat: Christian.
A Graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1 PM in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing should be observed. Memorial donations in "Uncle Bob's" memory may be made to the 4th United Methodist Church, 308 Kates Blvd., Millville, NJ 08332. Written condolences may be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web: www.rocapshannon.com