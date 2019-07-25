|
Robert "Tip" Maurer
Millville - Robert "Tip" Maurer, 90, of Millville passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.
Born in Bridgeton to the late Rudolf Maurer and Anna Hausgen Maurer, he had been a resident of Millville for the past 20 years. Prior to that, Robert had lived in Bridgeton.
Robert was a veteran of the United States Army serving during WWII. Prior to his retirement, he had worked for Wheaton Glass Co. in Millville. In his free time, Robert enjoyed listening to classical music.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by; four brothers, Rudolf Maurer, Paul Maurer, Edward Maurer and Charles Maurer and four sisters, Eugenie Caine, Martha Morgan, Lillie Maurer and Anna Staudt.
Graveside funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 25, 2019